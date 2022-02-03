Sebastian Stan found out he was in ‘Black Panther’ in the weirdest way

Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are renowned for their careful forward planning, often plotting years-long storylines that take place throughout film and TV projects. But sometimes they wing it, particularly with the post-credits scenes. Often they’ll tease characters in storylines they haven’t figured out yet, or set up a plotline and figure out later how to resolve it.

That may be why Sebastian Stan learned he was in Black Panther at the last minute in a very strange way. In a new interview with Esquire, Stan opened up on this bizarre interaction with Feige:

“I think it was on the set of Captain America: Civil War, and he goes, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, we’re gonna have you come in early next week. You’re gonna do the scene with Ryan Coogler’. It’s always been like that, by the way. It’s always been off-handed. Even getting the role back in the day was sort of off-handed.”

The Black Panther scene shows Bucky Barnes waking up in a hut in Wakanda, having apparently been taken there by Shuri. Wakandan tech has cured him of his HYDRA brainwashing and Shuri promises him that he has much more to learn from them. We see the results of this in Avengers: Infinity War and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which shows off his stylish new Vibranium arm and his new ties to the Wakandan people.

But Bucky’s next move remains unknown. In a recent interview Stan was asked where he’d next appear and said:

“I don’t know [if I’ll be appearing in another MCU movie], I really don’t. I haven’t known that for 10 plus years, I always am very happy when I get to live another day, hopefully before I get too old. We’ll see, anything is possible.”

It seems very likely he’ll at least appear in Captain America 4 given his friendship with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and his history with Steve Rogers. That’s set to begin production this May, meaning it might not hit theaters until sometime in 2024. Here’s hoping the White Wolf is along for the ride.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release on November 11.