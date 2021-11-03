Sebastian Stan Says He’s Glad He Wasn’t Cast As Captain America

Sebastian Stan recently celebrated ten years since his debut as Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger, and Bucky’s popularity is currently at an all-time high following the rapturous reception that greeted both Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and his on and off-screen bromance with Anthony Mackie.

Things could have turned out very differently for the actor, though, after he became one of the final contenders to land the role of Steve Rogers when Joe Johnston’s rousing World War II adventure was whittling down the shortlist. Chris Evans knocked back two offers before finally being convinced to sign on the dotted line, and it worked out pretty well for all involved.

In the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe via CBR, Stan finds himself in a reflective mood as he admits he was ultimately glad he ended up as Bucky instead of Cap.

“I was completely taken with that character. I definitely want to be clear about this: I am extremely grateful I got this role and not the Captain America role. I looked at it like it was meant to be.”

Bucky hasn’t technically flown solo as the lead of his own project yet, but with the Winter Solider finally in control of his mind and destiny, there’s plenty of scope to continue exploring the character in any number of feature film and streaming projects for the foreseeable future.