‘Secret Invasion’ sleuths think they’ve cracked where the story begins

Set to come out in June, Secret Invasion is an upcoming miniseries from Marvel Studios about shape-shifting Skrulls who are being instilled as double agents throughout the Earth. Before the show even has a chance to begin, fans are already weighing in, trying to figure the story out before the first credit rolls.

Starring Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, and a whole slew of huge names in Hollywood to fill out such an incredible cast, the series will air on Disney+ and follow the line of the Marvel Comics created by Kyle Bradstreet. It’s about a conspiracy theory that reptilian humanoids are taking over the planet by assuming leadership roles around the world and Nick Fury is on the case.

Already knowing the premise, Reddit fans are pushing the story forward with their own ideas and some of them seem so on point, Bradstreet should have a look.

This post contains Spoilers about Secret Invasion if they do in fact come true.

With abandoned nuclear plants in mind, the Skrulls would fare much better than humans and have a life of their own in Chernobyl. Of course, world domination is out of the picture and the whole story falls apart.

It’s at this point that it should be noted that the premise seems to be askew a tad bit. Don’t the Skrulls want to take over Earth since they don’t have a planet of their own?

Put all the options on the table and sort them out. The only bad option is the one that isn’t mentioned, right?

A valid objection to the taking of Chernobyl…

Of course, the answer would be to find them a home, but that has political ramifications and so many activists might cut a person over it.

There is nothing greater than a stan taking a conversation seriously and adding the most important details just to plug their case.

Reddit always has had the funniest members because even though they say something intelligent, it is presented as a valid contribution and then twisted with humor.

Don’t forget to mention that technology is already reaching a certain level of scary.

When Secret Invasion comes out, will fans be shocked or pleasantly surprised? They will have to wait to find out.