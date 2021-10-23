See What’s Coming To HBO and HBO Max This November
As October draws to a close and we’re ending our horror binge-watches — or at least adding other films back into rotation — streaming platforms are adding a slew of new movies for fans to indulge in. HBO and HBO Max have shared their upcoming releases for the month of November, and it looks to be packed full of entertaining and engaging releases for their fans.
From favorites like Caddyshack and A Clockwork Orange to A Cinderella Story: Starstruck and 8-Bit Christmas, there’s a film or a series for everyone.
There are originals like The Sex Lives Of College Girls — a new Mindy Kaling comedy and the reboot of Head of the Class. Another highly anticipated new arrival to HBO Max is the Warner Bros. Pictures film, King Richard, which focuses on the Williams sisters and their dad as their mentor and coach. The theatrical release will simultaneously release on the same date as the film hits HBO Max for those not attending movies in theaters right now.
So what’s the complete list of everything heading to HBO and HBO Max this November? Let’s take a closer look.
Released November 1
The 90 Day Plan, 2020
A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)
Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)
Bully, 2001 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)
A Clockwork Orange, 1971
Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)
Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)
Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)
Doom, 2005 (HBO)
Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper
Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)
In the House
Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)
Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)
Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)
Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011
Practical Magic, 1998
The Parent ‘Hood
Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)
Rush, 1991 (HBO)
Showtime, 2002 (HBO)
Something New, 2006 (HBO)
Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)
Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)
Summer School, 1987 (HBO)
The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)
The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)
The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)
The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)
The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)
The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)
The Purge, 1988 (HBO)
The Queen, 2006 (HBO)
The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)
The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)
Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)
Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)
Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)
Weightless, 2018 (HBO)
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)
Witness, 2012 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986
Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)
Released November 2
Single Mother By Choice, 2021
Son of Monarchs, 2020
Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Released November 3
This is Not a War Story, 2021
Released November 4
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere
Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere
Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere
Released November 5
Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)
Released November 6
Land, 2021 (HBO)
The Story of Late Night, 2021
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Released November 8
Dawson’s Creek
Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Released November 9
Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5
Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Released November 11
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Sesame Street, 2021 Library
South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Released November 12
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021
Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale
Released November 13
Boogie, 2021 (HBO)
Darwin’s Yearbook
Final Space, Season 3
United Shades of America, Season 6
Released November 14
Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)
Released November 15
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Released November 18
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere
Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere
Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Released November 19
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019
King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
Released November 20
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)
Released November 23
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Released November 25
The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3
La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere
Released November 26
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
Released November 28
Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
Released November 29
We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Released November TBA
8-Bit Christmas, 2021
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, Documentary
Black and Missing, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Gossip Girl, Season 1 Part B Premiere
Life of Crime 1984-2020, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Music Box: Jagged
Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand
Sesame Street, Season 52 Premiere
What are you most looking forward to watching this November on HBO and HBO Max? Let us know.