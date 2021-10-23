See What’s Coming To HBO and HBO Max This November

As October draws to a close and we’re ending our horror binge-watches — or at least adding other films back into rotation — streaming platforms are adding a slew of new movies for fans to indulge in. HBO and HBO Max have shared their upcoming releases for the month of November, and it looks to be packed full of entertaining and engaging releases for their fans.

From favorites like Caddyshack and A Clockwork Orange to A Cinderella Story: Starstruck and 8-Bit Christmas, there’s a film or a series for everyone.

There are originals like The Sex Lives Of College Girls — a new Mindy Kaling comedy and the reboot of Head of the Class. Another highly anticipated new arrival to HBO Max is the Warner Bros. Pictures film, King Richard, which focuses on the Williams sisters and their dad as their mentor and coach. The theatrical release will simultaneously release on the same date as the film hits HBO Max for those not attending movies in theaters right now.

So what’s the complete list of everything heading to HBO and HBO Max this November? Let’s take a closer look.

Released November 1

The 90 Day Plan, 2020

A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)

Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)

Bully, 2001 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

Company Business, 1991 (HBO)

Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)

Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)

Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)

Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)

Doom, 2005 (HBO)

Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper

Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)

In the House

Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)

Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011

Practical Magic, 1998

The Parent ‘Hood

Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)

Rush, 1991 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)

Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)

The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)

The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Purge, 1988 (HBO)

The Queen, 2006 (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)

Witness, 2012 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)

Released November 2

Single Mother By Choice, 2021

Son of Monarchs, 2020

Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Released November 3

This is Not a War Story, 2021

Released November 4

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere

Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere

Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere

Released November 5

Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)

Released November 6

Land, 2021 (HBO)

The Story of Late Night, 2021

Released November 8

Dawson’s Creek

Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Released November 9

Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5

Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Released November 11

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Sesame Street, 2021 Library

South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Released November 12

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021

Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale

Released November 13

Boogie, 2021 (HBO)

Darwin’s Yearbook

Final Space, Season 3

United Shades of America, Season 6

Released November 14

Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)

Released November 15

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Released November 18

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere

Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere

Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Released November 19

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019

King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Released November 20

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)

Released November 23

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Released November 25

The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3

La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere

Released November 26

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

Released November 28

Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)

Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

Released November 29

We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Released November TBA

8-Bit Christmas, 2021

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, Documentary

Black and Missing, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Gossip Girl, Season 1 Part B Premiere

Life of Crime 1984-2020, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Music Box: Jagged

Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand

Sesame Street, Season 52 Premiere

What are you most looking forward to watching this November on HBO and HBO Max? Let us know.