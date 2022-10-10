‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ trailer drops a peek at the singer’s uphill battle of embracing herself

The trailer for Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is here, and it promises pain and resolution in equal measure in the star’s brand-new documentary for Apple TV Plus.

Selena Gomez has been in the public eye since she was ten years old, playing little Gianna on Barney & Friends. Her rise to fame as a teenager under the Disney Channel machine brought with it inescapable scrutiny and pressure. Her new ultra-intimate docu-film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is revealing the behind-the-scenes struggle of one of Hollywood’s most reliable stars, now well into adulthood, as she searches for her place in an increasingly hostile world.

The movie was shot over six years, and documents Gomez’s diagnosis and fight with lupus, depression, and anxiety. The singer and actress has been vocal about her journey with both her physical and mental health before, bringing awareness to both. The trailer was released on Monday, October 10, in honor of World Mental Health Day.

“Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am. Being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

Judging by the trailer, the movie won’t just focus on the musician, but also on the people around her who helped her regain her footing and who strive to make the world a little easier for those fighting a similar battle with their minds.

Along with the documentary, Gomez is also releasing a song of the same title, “My Mind and Me”, which serves as the soundtrack to the trailer, and documents some of the artist’s inner thoughts and emotions.

The movie is Apple TV Plus’ second collaboration with Lighthouse Management and Interscope Films after the similarly personal documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. It’s directed by Madonna: Truth or Dare‘s Alek Keshishian.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV plus.