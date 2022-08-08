Sentimental MCU fans reveal the moments that hit them in the feels every time



With such a vast and growing universe full of different heroes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left the fanatics with a wealth of topics to discuss for many, many years to come.

Yesterday, Reddit users assembled to share their most emotional and sentimental scene in the films and television series, the hard-hitting moments that are either driven by aiming right for the feels, or weaponizing the attachment audiences have developed to certain characters over years of diligently following every feature film and Disney Plus series.

There are so many responses to the growing discussion, and the fans have listed several different scenes from as early as Phase One, to the recently released Ms. Marvel, which just goes to show the stranglehold Kevin Feige and his roster of superheroes continue to have on heartstrings all over the world.

A major scene that hit several users was the iconic moment in Avengers: Endgame when Captain America picked up Thor’s hammer Mjolnir.

Another MCU moment that made a lot of the fans burst out in joy was the trio of Peter Parkers in Spider-Man: No Way Home consisting of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

Among several other responses, the assembly of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame was also highlighted several times.

From other gripping scenes in other shows and films, including WandaVision, Moon Knight, Iron Man, and more, it’s pretty obvious that the MCU has spoiled its fans with a ton of exciting, mind-blowing moments that they won’t be forgetting for years to come.