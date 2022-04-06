After spending years stuck in development hell, we’re finally getting an exclusive glimpse at Owen Wilson’s character in Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2023), which began filming in mid-October 2021 and wrapped production back in February 2022. The upcoming horror-comedy is being billed as a reboot and will serve as the second film adaptation behind The Haunted Mansion (2003).

And, going by this first glimpse, Disney’s Haunted Mansion certainly looks promising and aims to honor the faithfulness of the original adaptation while borrowing significant inspiration from the theme park attraction at Walt Disney World. In the film, Owen Wilson portrays Kent, a priest that is hired by single mom Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), to help rid her newly-purchased mansion of ghosts.

The behind-the-scenes photos were shared on Twitter by user @LokiLovesMobius and showcase Wilson dressed in traditional priest attire, with the 53-year-old actor donning an all-black suit, a clerical collar, a black hat, and black leather gloves. You can check out the photos below:

Owen Wilson recently! looks like this is his new character (a priest) for his upcoming project, the Haunted Mansion reboot, which will hit the theaters next year! pic.twitter.com/Ri3QRjVmHo — Lokius ♡ (@LokiLovesMobius) April 5, 2022

Wilson officially joined the cast back in September last year, which immediately garnered attention. The rest of the star-studded lineup includes Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, Tiffany Haddish as psychic Harriet, LaKeith Stanfield as tour guide Ben, and Danny DeVito as a college history professor. At one point, director Guillermo del Toro and actor Ryan Gosling were attached to the project, though both men eventually pulled out.

From what we’ve seen so far, Wilson certainly looks up to the task of taking Disney fans on a spooky adventure filled with humor and nostalgic memories from Eddie Murphy’s original. Catch Wilson in Haunted Mansion when it arrives in theaters on March 10, 2023.