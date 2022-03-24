Seth Rogen joins Bill Murray in Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut ‘Being Mortal’

Aziz Ansari is about to make his feature film directorial debut with the comedy film Being Mortal. Deadline has revealed Seth Rogen has just joined the cast alongside Bill Murray, with Ansari also co-starring.

Ansari wrote the film, which is based on the non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, by Atul Gawande. The book is a look at end-of-life care through the personal stories of Gawande, who is a practicing surgeon.

You can check out the synopsis of the book as listed on Gawande’s website :

“In his bestselling books, Atul Gawande, a practicing surgeon, has fearlessly revealed the struggles of his profession. Now he examines its ultimate limitations and failures – in his own practices as well as others’ – as life draws to a close. And he discovers how we can do better. He follows a hospice nurse on her rounds, a geriatrician in his clinic, and reformers turning nursing homes upside down. He finds people who show us how to have the hard conversations and how to ensure we never sacrifice what people really care about.”

Ansari is best known for his character Tom Haverford in NBC’s Park and Recreation. He went on to create, star, and direct the Emmy-winning Netflix series Master of None. He also just released a surprise Netflix stand-up special, Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian, back in January of this year.

Seth Rogen just starred in the hit Hulu series Pam & Tommy alongside Sebastian Stan and Lily James. He can be seen in Steven Spielberg’s next film, The Fabelmans, later this year.

Being Mortal is set to start shooting this April with a 2023 release.