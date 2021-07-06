Seth Rogen Reveals The Hilarious Prank Paul Rudd Pulled On Him In Vegas

He might have distanced himself from James Franco following the string of allegations made against the actor and filmmaker, but Seth Rogen remains close friends with the majority of the Judd Apatow gang, who seemed to star in almost every Hollywood studio comedy under the sun from the mid-2000s onward.

A lot of these guys have been friends for years if not decades, and there’s something undeniably wholesome about everyone remaining so close after all this time. However, Rogen recently revealed on social media that Paul Rudd got a little too close during a trip to Las Vegas, but as you can see below, it turns out the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man appears to be a surprisingly adept masseuse.

Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2021

There’s no doubt a huge number of people out there who would love nothing more than to turn over and discover they’d been getting secretly massaged by Paul Rudd the entire time, but you’d have to imagine Rogen would have been pretty shocked that the ever-charming and immortal star had managed to convince the designated masseuse to let him take over without facing much in the way of resistance.

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd have appeared together in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Monsters vs. Aliens, This is the End, Sausage Party and more, so it’s not as if being in each other’s company is a new phenomenon. That being said, a massage definitely would have been uncharted territory for their friendship, but it sounds as though Rogen took it a lot better than many people would were they to discover one of the industry’s most beloved names had pulled the ol’ switcheroo.