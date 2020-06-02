Seth Rogen Tells Anti-BLM Fans To F*ck Off And Stop Watching His Movies

May 25th, 2020 will now always be known as the day that George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police. Specifically, it was officer Derek Chauvin who dug his knee into Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes, cutting off blood supply to his brain, all the while Floyd was telling him – and the other officers – that he couldn’t breathe.

Obviously, this has sparked widespread outrage and civil unrest across the nation, with many major cities finding themselves the site of violent and frightening riots this past week. And while some are taking a more aggressive route when it comes displaying their anger at what happened, many have simply been using social media to speak up and show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Including Seth Rogen.

The comedian recently took to Instagram to share a photo with the name of the aforementioned movement, and while most fans appreciated him displaying his support, some began calling him out, telling him that “all lives matter.” Never one to hold back, Rogen was quick to reply, addressing many of the comments with things like “f*ck you” and “stop watching my movies.”

Here’s a collage I made of Seth Rogen’s responses to a bunch of fucking nerds pic.twitter.com/zLH9WrCxky — lauren mf (@laurenzilla) June 2, 2020

I’m sorry but I have to post a whole thread of Seth Rogen telling racists to fuck off pic.twitter.com/FVDVgjcmRV — rhea (@hoeteldiablo) June 2, 2020

Of course, this has led to some divisive reactions online, with some people applauding the actor and just as many bashing him and only making the situation more toxic with their comments. But again, Rogen is never one to hold back and always speaks his mind, so you have to imagine that he knew this was coming.

Whether you agree with him or not, though, it’s still nice to see so many celebrities like Seth Rogen showing their support for what’s going on right now and trying to help make a difference. It’s a difficult time, to be sure, but hopefully things will begin to change and progress will be made. It’s just a shame it had to come to this to finally get most of the world to sit up and take notice of the situation.