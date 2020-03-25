Ryan Reynolds And Seth Rogen Urge People To Stay Inside During Coronavirus

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world, causing great disruption to the way we live our daily lives, a handful of celebrities have taken to social media to urge fans and followers to do their part to stem the spread of the coronavirus by staying at home to “flatten the curve.”

What started as a self-referential gag from Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds soon turned into a genuine message calling upon people to stay home, wash their hands and practice social-distancing. In the Twitter clip, Reynolds joked:

“In times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities that we count on most. Right after health care workers, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping-pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends, like 400 types of other people.”

Clearly, Reynolds is obviously taking a comedic jab at the egocentric self-importance of modern celebrity culture, while also championing the significance of the ‘real heroes’: the everyday folk within society like health care workers, first responders and people who work in essential services.

Meanwhile, one of the celebrities to join Reynolds’ recent rallying cry is The Lion King and Knocked Up comedy legend, Seth Rogen, who took to Twitter to implore his followers to stay indoors and not get sick during this unprecedented crisis:

As you may already know, “flattening the curve” refers to the specific strategy governments across the globe are employing in their bid to combat the deadly virus. Of course, entirely stopping the spread of the infection is nigh on impossible right now. As a result, mitigating and slowing the spread of the invisible killer is absolutely critical so that our hospitals, doctors and nurses don’t become too overwhelmed by the crisis.

As always, we do wish all our readers around the world all the best during these troubled times. Frankly, if possible, we suggest following Seth Rogen and Ryan Reynolds‘ sage advice: stay at home, practice social-distancing and wash your hands. Stay safe, folks!