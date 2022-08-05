Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie now has a name and logo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans don’t have long to wait now as we celebrate one year to the day until Seth Rogen’s new TMNT movie landing in theaters and now it has a name.

Taking to social media, Rogen not only revealed the name of the upcoming film but also shared a glimpse at a logo for it via a painted mural.

The upcoming animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film will be called Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and is set to launch in theaters on Aug. 4, 2023.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters one year from today!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bm1jVyawa6 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 4, 2022

As you can see from the post, the new logo differs from the traditional TMNT look while maintaining some of its key features. Mutant Mayhem can be seen written in slime.

Paramount announced their plans to produce a TMNT film back in 2020 with Rogen attached to produce. Speaking to Collider about the project at the time, Rogen said that he has been a longtime fan of TMNT and wants to use his skills in crafting teen movies to make something special.

“As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most. And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping off point for the film.”

While it isn’t clear exactly what this new film will look like, for a coming-of-age film it would seem to be in great hands with Rogen.

This is also only the first step in Paramount’s plans to revive the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, as there is said to be more villain-centric films set to come after.