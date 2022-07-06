Shameful cinephiles name the movies they’re embarrassed to love

There isn’t a single thing wrong with being in the minority of people who enjoy a particular movie or TV show. After all, that’s the basis on which cult classics and guilty pleasures are formed, but it’s an entirely different set of circumstances if you harbor a secret love for something undeniably awful that causes active embarrassment.

That being said, it can’t be all that embarrassing if the citizens of Reddit are flocking to the platform in order to rattle off the features films they can’t get enough of, even if it isn’t their proudest moment to admit so. Strangely enough, the discussion kicked off with a mention of Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom, as if there’s any need to shamefully reveal yourself as a fan of an Academy Award-nominated drama that won a 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

Rest assured, though, things definitely head down the route marked cringe from there on out.

The top-voted comment mentions the infamously terrible Spice World, so it clearly didn’t take too long for things to get back on track. Legally Blonde 2 and Clueless come up soon after, so we’re beginning to think that teen-orientated comedies that could best be described as frothy are among the perennial contenders to cause red faces all-around.

M. Night Shyamalan’s The Happening also gets thrown in, as does the original live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, along with 1995’s Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers movie. There’s no shame to be found here; instead, cinephiles are standing tall to admit they don’t care if you think their favorites are affronts to the artform, they’re going to keep loving them anyway.