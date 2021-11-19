‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ star teases MCU future

While a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hasn’t officially been announced yet, it’s about as close to a guarantee as you can get, with fans already hoping it ends up claiming one of the mystery 2023 or 2024 release dates.

Having blown past expectations at the box office, the 25th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe became one of the pandemic’s biggest hits after earning $430 million, while it can currently be found as the number one most-watched title on Disney Plus having been added to the library last week.

The post-credits scene saw Meng’er Zhang’s Xu Xialing assume control of her father’s organization and become the new leader of the Ten Rings, and in an interview with Pop Culture, loyal henchman Florian Munteanu predicted what the future may hold for Razorfist.

“I want to take exactly that route that we started to bring that character on. I want to show that he’s more than just the soldier. I feel like in glimpses you can see that he represents the right values. We see him as a soldier, but we see him as a loyal soldier, a strong loyal soldier that made the Ten Rings and the organization his family. That alone shows that there’s more to him than just taking orders and executing them. When we see the deleted scenes, I feel like we get a better look at Razor Fist, his emotional side, that he has a lot of heart, that there are a lot more things that he cares about than just fighting or executing orders or the Ten Rings. I want to exactly pick up on that and evolve that because I feel like the dramatic side, the emotional side, is one of my biggest strengths and I want to put that strength on Razor Fist as well. I feel like people would love that, to see Razor Fist, not only as a fighting machine, but be played with a lot of heart.”

Munteanu’s role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings wasn’t a particularly important one other than using his hulking frame to great effect in the action sequences, but he did survive to the end of the movie, which is good enough to ensure he’ll play a role in whatever comes next. Now that the title hero is an Avenger, the next step for Wenwu’s old gang of assassins and thieves is free to take a completely different turn.