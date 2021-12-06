‘Shang-Chi’ beaten out on Disney Plus by two other movies

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been killing it on Disney Plus ever since it debuted on the streaming service last month, but the Marvel release is currently being beaten by two other movies. Though it’s still riding high on the charts, the Simu Liu vehicle is losing out to a seasonal favorite and a brand-new reboot of a popular film series.

Per the latest stats from Flix Patrol, Shang-Chi is sitting at third place on the D+ charts. The two movies that are proving more popular with subscribers are the 1990s classic Home Alone in second position and new arrival Diary of a Wimpy Kid, which is standing as the most popular title on the Mouse House’s platform in the United States.

The reason for Home Alone‘s surge in popularity — it’s just leapt up two places from yesterday — is obvious. As one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, naturally folks are revisiting it on D+ as we near the big day. Two of its sequels are also in the top 10, with Home Alone 2: Lost in New York at number six and reboot Home Alone Sweet Home in tenth.

As for the chart-topper, Diary of a Wimpy Kid just launched last Friday. Based on the popular Jeff Kinney book series of the same name, the novels were previously brought to the screen in four live-action 20th Century Fox films released from 2010 to 2017. Now that they’ve acquired the rights to the franchise, Disney elected to go with an animated remake, with its look hewing close to Kinney’s original illustrations. Brad Noon, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Erica Cerra lend their voices.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is also in first place worldwide, while Home Alone occupies fourth place. Shang-Chi, meanwhile, has slipped off the global top 10 completely. You can catch all three of these titles on Disney Plus wherever you are.