‘Shang-Chi’ deleted scene reveals Razor Fist is hero’s adopted brother

Fans of the martial arts-centric Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings may find it surprising that the titular hero, played by Simu Liu, actually has an adopted brother.

The revelation comes to us from a glimpse at one of the deleted scenes, which Marvel Studios shared on their social media accounts. Liu presents the clip himself to coincide with the release of the film on Blu-Ray Tuesday.

The scene in question is just one of 11 deleted scenes included on the Blu-Ray, as ScreenRant pointed out, and reveals none other than Florian Munteanu’s Razor Fist as the adopted son of Tony Leung’s Wenwu/The Mandarin.

The scene in question has Wenwu sharing a dinner table with Shang-Chi and Razor Fist, who theater-goers will remember is the villain with a machete for an arm that “chopped our bus in half,” as Awkwafina’s Katy so poignantly pointed out while grilling the hero about his background earlier in the movie.

Attempting to quell the apparent bickering between Shang-Chi and Razor Fist, Wenwu tells his estranged son that he adopted Razor Fist as a young boy, plucked from the streets of Romania.

The moment certainly adds a fascinating layer of dimension to the Razor Fist character, who was presented as one of the main antagonists early on in the movie, but ends up teaming up with the Ta Lo villagers to defend humanity against the interdimensional monsters who are immune to conventional weapons.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is on Blu-Ray, DVD and streaming on Disney Plus now.