Shang-Chi Rumored For Chinese Theatrical Release This Month

In what could be very good news indeed for the movie’s continued prospects at the box office, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could be set for a potentially lucrative Chinese release as soon as this month, which would be a surprise when the country has shown little intention of giving the comic book blockbuster a big screen run.

You’d think that Shang-Chi would be a massive hit in China given that almost the entire ensemble are either Asian or of Asian descent, with Hong Kong cinema legends Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh both playing major supporting roles, while Fala Chen is a big star locally. However, it isn’t quite as straightforward as that.

Many Chinese fans criticized the first trailer for featuring stereotypical iconography, as well as pointing out that a lot of the characters were played by American and Canadian nationals. Kevin Feige even had to state in no uncertain terms that Shang-Chi was a million miles away from the outdated and offensive stereotypes of the Mandarin that featured in his early comic book appearances.

However, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel after a new report claimed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could hit Chinese theaters as soon as September 23rd. Audiences in the nation love the MCU and effects-driven spectacle in equal measure, so when you throw in a landmark blockbuster in terms of Asian representation in a big-budget Hollywood effort, the franchise’s 25th installment could be in line for a serious windfall.