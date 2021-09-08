Shang-Chi Spoilers Were Mysteriously Posted 6 Months Ago And Fans Are Freaking Out

Sometimes Apollo gives the gift of prophecy to Marvel fans just like he did Cassandra in ancient Greek legends. Or perhaps someone with inside information leaks information online only for it to be discovered later. Right now, fans are going berzerk trying to figure out which case it is after finding a six-month-old Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings spoiler in a YouTube comment.

A Reddit user named IAmWumpus posted a screenshot of the comment on /r/MarvelStudios and now fans are wondering if this was simply a bit of luck or if someone working for Marvel Studios actually leaked the story early.

The comment was posted by nonspiderweb on this video and does not appear to be edited. The user has a YouTube channel created in 2011 with eight subscribers and hasn’t uploaded anything new in one year. Is he secretly working for Marvel now or did he just somehow perfectly guess the plot of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? We’ll have to wait and see.