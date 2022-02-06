‘Shang-Chi’ star quits Twitter after cultural appropriation criticism

Awkwafina (aka Nora Lum) took her career to new heights by playing Katy in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, but will no longer have a presence on Twitter after criticism of her use of African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) reached a crescendo.

For those unaware, AAVE is a documented type of English commonly spoken by Black people in the United States. An offshoot from this is the ‘blaccent’ – a voice which stereotypically imitates an African-American dialect. Lum first used this style of speaking in her rap career and carried it over into content like Ocean’s 8. It attracted more criticism as her Marvel debut got closer and in a 2021 interview with Reuters she did say it was something she was open to speaking more about and she appreciated the nuance and complexity of the issue.

“Um, you know, I’m open to the conversation,” she said at the time while doing a promotional tour for Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. “I think, you know, it’s really something that is a little bit multi-faceted and layered.”

This then led to the apology and explanation she wrote on Twitter yesterday where she spoke of how African-Americans are unfairly treated by law enforcement and stated it was not her intent to belittle the issues at hand. Lum also noted much of her overfamiliarity came from her youth as a first-generation racialised American and due to the exploitation of Black culture, the blaccent was something she came to from its repeated prominence across many entertainment forms.

The response, was not the warmest.

Many in the replies questioned why it took her so long to say this, others felt it was insincere and one user indicated her distaste of Lum was so strong she never wanted to see her succeed at anything she attempted throughout her life.

dropping this here. 🙂 https://t.co/grL5rK1hMa — watching scandal s2 (@jxxniebaby) February 6, 2022

In response, Lum posted about how she was retiring from the platform. She also joked about how people would say she did something bad and noted her accounts on other social media forums.

To Clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself! — nora (@awkwafina) February 5, 2022

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is now available on Disney Plus. Lum’s next available project will be the 2022 animated film The Bad Guys.