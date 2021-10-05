Shang-Chi Star Ruins The Illusion With New BTS Photo

Over the last thirteen years, audiences all over the world have become enthralled by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, losing themselves in a fantastical world where superheroes with incredible abilities are real, while action sequences and often entire movies take place above and beyond the stars.

It might be stating the obvious, but nothing ruins that suspension of disbelief quite like a candid behind-the-scenes photo. Watching Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, and Don Cheadle wearing gray pajamas on the set of Avengers: Endgame isn’t quite the same as the real thing, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has now spoiled the illusion of his climactic showdown with onscreen father Tony Leung.

As you can see below, the actor posted a snap on his Instagram account that reveals just how much of an assist the effects team played during the climactic third-act battle, which was largely set in a sleepy mystical village.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUmPNU8rMsC/

Even the titular artifacts themselves were digital creations in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while both green and blue screens are used to bring the backgrounds to life. Of course, a fantastical martial arts epic with demons and dragons was never going to shoot entirely on location, but it’s always interesting to see how much or how little of the industry’s biggest films were created inside a computer.