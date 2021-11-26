Shang-Chi already got his hands on the uber-powerful Ten Rings in his MCU debut, but this new image gives us a glimpse of what it would be like if the master martial artist upgraded to Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet. By the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu’s hero has become one of the most formidable Marvel characters thanks to inheriting his father Wenwu’s alien armbands. It makes you wonder how he would’ve fared against the Mad Titan in battle.

Well, maybe he would’ve bested the villain and taken the Infinity Stones for himself. And if you’ve ever wondered what that might look like, this pic gives us an idea. Steven Lim, host of Buzzfeed’s Worth It web series, recently shared some photos on his Instagram account showcasing him hanging out with his pal Liu in NYC. The one that’ll most interest fans can be found below, featuring the Marvel star holding a full-size replica of the gauntlet.

For those who are wondering, this model appears to be the 1:1 scale, fully detailed replica of the glove from Hot Toys, which you can own yourself — for just shy of $1000. Though only three characters have wielded the real Gauntlet in the movies — that would be Thanos, Iron Man and Hulk — it’s always fun when other MCU stars share snaps of themselves armed with replicas of the weapon to give us a taste of how things might’ve gone differently. Brie Larson still takes the crown for the Infinity Stone-flavored jewelry she wore to the Endgame premiere, though.

While the Infinity Stones are destroyed in the present timeline of the franchise, Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings look to be the MCU’s latest highly coveted super powerful MacGuffins as the movie’s post-credits scene teased an alien entity heading to Earth from across space to collect them. Guess we’ll have to wait and see what that’s about. In the meantime, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings can be streamed on Disney Plus.