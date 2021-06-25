Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Uses New Trailer To Sound Off Against Critics

When Marvel Studios dropped the new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last night, it caught many off-guard for a variety of reasons. First, it seemingly came out of nowhere on a Thursday night during the NBA Playoffs. And second, it looked way more exciting and bad-ass than the original trailer, which left fans underwhelmed.

The new trailer for Shang-Chi featured way more action than the original one, and it even showed its connections to the rest of the Marvel Universe by including the Ten Rings in action, along with characters that look like Abomination and Wong, and a dragon! The new trailer has been received very well on social media, and has over four million YouTube views in its first day.

Someone with arguably the most to gain from Shang-Chi being a success is Simu Liu, the actor cast in the titular role. The Chinese-born actor has appeared in a number of films and TV series in his career, most notably the Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience, but Shang-Chi is by far his biggest and most important role yet. And to be fair, it’s important for him and many others as Shang-Chi is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Asian lead hero in a film.

Last night, the actor decided to sound off on Twitter after the new trailer hit the internet and enjoy the moment.

“I can’t believe Marvel is making a Shang Chi movie. Most boring character ever. Dude doesn’t even have any special abilities! No way it’s gonna do well.” pic.twitter.com/icv5FgesV9 — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) June 25, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

He makes a good point. Perhaps the original trailer failed to capture the awesomeness of the film by not wanting to spoil too much and keep things grounded, but the new one certainly has fans hyped and excited for a seemingly out-of-left-field addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel has caught success with lesser known characters before, such as Guardians of the Galaxy. The hope is that Shang-Chi will bring more of the same.

Liu was sure to tease even more excitement from the upcoming release before signing off of Twitter for the night.

It gets even better. Truuuuuuuuuuuust. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) June 25, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases in theaters on Sept. 3.