Shang-Chi’s MCU Powers Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to hit cinemas one year from now on May 7th, 2021. Like all ongoing productions though, the movie has seriously been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton went into self-isolation in early March and the shoot fully shut down when Disney hit the pause button on all its productions shortly after. Hopefully, things will continue sooner rather than later though, as what we were seeing from the set looked promising.

But now we’re hearing details that indicate Shang-Chi will definitely be worth the wait, as an article posted on FandomWire has outlined the plot. It contains a lot of juicy details, but one aspect that’s particularly interesting is his rumored power set. Generally, Shang-Chi is ‘simply’ considered the greatest martial artist on Earth and not necessarily superhuman. He’s fought Gods in the comics with nothing but his bare hands, and though he appears to be able to move in a way that defies the limitations of a human body, he’s using training rather than magic to do it.

The plot leak hints that this might not be the case during the entire movie, though. Apparently, we’ll eventually see one of Shang-Chi’s more recent powers be used: self-duplication. This allows him to clone himself while fighting, with his multiple copies all having his mind and skills. My bet is that this power will only manifest during the climax of the movie, when the chips are down during the final battle against an almost invincible opponent and he needs something to push him over the edge.

While it might seem a little bit fantastical for a martial artist to suddenly be able to make copies of himself, I’m sure Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will lay the groundwork for this early on. And if they can pull it off, it could be a fantastically cool finale. Here’s hoping they lean into the visual craziness of the power Doctor Strange style.