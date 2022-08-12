Since the first Shazam! movie was all about introducing us to this dorky adolescent superhero from the DC universe, Zachary Levi took the lead in terms of screentime and importance, but with Shazam! Fury of the Gods properly showcasing the “Shazamily,” it seems like Billy Batson’s foster siblings will take up a much more prominent role.

At the end of the first movie, the foster kids all transform into adult superheroes when Billy shares his powers with them. Together, they defeated the story’s generic big bad, but their trials in becoming the ultimate inheritors of Shazam’s powers are far from over. In Fury of the Gods, the ensemble is going up against the daughters of Atlas, arguably another set of generic villains, the chief difference being the fact that all the cast is going to get enough opportunities to shine.

Meagan Good reaffirmed exactly that point in a chat with ScreenRant, saying that there’ll be a lot of the Shazamily in the sequel.

“To come back and to be a much bigger part of this one and for my character to now be 12 and to really get to explore Darla has been a lot of fun. Then also just to have more fun with the action stuff, being dropped out of the sky was not my favorite thing, but I did it. [Chuckles] Our suits are updated suits, [we have] updated hair, updated everything, it’s really cool. I look forward to people getting a chance to see the Shazamily like this because you really get to see our personalities. In this one, you really get to see what makes each one of us tick and why it’s so important that we’re a unit.”

Right on the heels of Black Adam (Oct. 21), the long-awaited sequel to Shazam! is making its way to theaters on Dec. 21, 2022.