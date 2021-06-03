Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Set Photos Reveal The Hero’s New Costume

As far as the superhero genre goes, Shazam!‘s box office haul of roughly $366 million wasn’t anything to write home about, but the DCEU blockbuster was also relatively cheap to produce compared to its peers, with the budget coming in under $100 million. The movie was a total blast, too, and scored a solid reception from both critics and fans.

Indeed, director David F. Sandberg made a surprisingly easy transition to the genre, with Zachary Levi lighting up the screen in a hugely charismatic and enjoyable lead performance. As of this writing, Shazam! is still among the highest-rated entries in Warner Bros.’ shared universe on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 90% score. Which is very impressive.

As such, it didn’t come as much of a surprise when sequel Fury of the Gods was announced in April 2019, and while we won’t be seeing it until June 2023, some set photos from the shoot have surfaced today showing Levi back in action, and with a new costume, too.

The first "Shazam 2" set pics are here and we have tons of photos of Zachary Levi back in action on the set of the highly anticipated sequel: https://t.co/fzYLEw8asD — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 3, 2021

As you can see from the pics over on Just Jared, this is a nice, detailed and exciting look at the hero’s updated suit, and we’re sure it’ll be even better in the film once all the post-production work is done on it. In any case, it’s a decently sized departure from what we got in the first outing and we’re eager to get another glimpse at it.

With any luck, we’ll start to receive some official stills with shooting now underway, and maybe even a trailer towards the fall. For now, though, take in these great shots of Levi back in the role and keep your eyes peeled for more from the Shazam! Fury of the Gods set as production continues.