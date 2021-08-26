Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Confirms Filming Is Almost Done

Production on Shazam! Fury of the Gods is almost complete, director David F. Sandberg has confirmed. 2019’s Shazam! might not have been the highest-grossing superhero movie – though it still brought home a respectable $366 million – but it did earn acclaim from critics and fans alike, thanks to its bright, big-hearted tone, which made it a unique entry in the DCEU. Hopes are high that the sequel will measure up, or maybe even best, the first film. With filming nearly finished, we’re one step closer to getting our first glimpse at the follow-up.

Sandberg took to Instagram to share a spoiler-free pic from the set…a glimpse at his director’s chair. In his caption, he revealed that the shoot is now on its 68th day, which was how long it took to produce Shazam! The sequel is going to take a little extra to complete, but not too much more. “Day 68: This is how many days the first Shazam shoot was,” Sandberg wrote. “Almost at the finish line!”

In an unusual – but smart – move, Sandberg revealed a full cast photo, showcasing the Shazam family’s revamped costumes, in the early part of the production, in an effort to pre-empt leaks. We’ve already got our first look at Zachary Levi’s Billy Batson and his adoptive siblings in their superpowered forms, as played by Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, and Grace Fulton, respectively.

Other than that, though, the plot is being kept under wraps. We do know Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are portraying the film’s villains, Hespera and Kalypso, the daughters of Atlas. This suggests a much bigger, more mythological scope for the sequel. Likewise, Rachel Zegler has been cast as another mythical character, this time an ally to the heroes, whose identity has yet to be disclosed.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn’t due to hit theaters until June 2nd, 2023. However, if we’re lucky, we could get a teaser trailer at this October’s DC FanDome.