‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director debunks reshoot rumors

Shazam! Fury of the Gods may have been delayed, but that doesn’t mean that any more shooting will be taking place on the film.

Today director David F. Sandberg took to Instagram to answer fan questions and address reports that the film would be retooled following its delay.

The director quelled any fears that this was the case assuring fans that the movie has been locked in on its final cut and is well and truly in the post-production phase.

“I’ve seen reports that Shazam is being “retooled” but it’s not true. The cut has been locked for quite some time and we’re doing the final mix, color, and VFX right now. Everyone is happy with the film and we’re not going to work longer on it just because of the release date shift. They figured Aquaman’s previous date was better for us that’s the reason we moved. Definitely not shooting more.”

Hearing this from Sandberg should give fans some assurance that the movie won’t be delayed any further for production reasons. Initially Shazam! Fury of the Gods was set to land in December, but last month it was moved back another three months.

Now the film will launch in March of 2023 in place of Aquaman 2 which has also been postponed until December of 2023.

For now, fans will have to hang tight and see how things play out but bar any last-minute changes Shazam! Fury of the Gods will arrive in theaters on March 17, 2023. You can check out a trailer for the sequel here.