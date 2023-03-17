‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director explains what the post-credits scenes could mean for a threequel

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Filmmaker David F. Sandberg opened up about the significance of the post-credit scenes in Shazam! Fury of the Gods concerning the future of the franchise.

In an interview with ComicBook, the director discusses one of the two stingers featuring Dr. Theadeus Silvana (Mark Strong) and Mister Mind (a CGI character voiced by Sandberg) and explains the role they played behind the scenes in the sequel:

“Our original idea was actually to have Mister Mind and Sivana in this movie and to have that it was Mister Mind that enabled the gods to come here as part of a bigger plan, but it was just too much story to tell that because the movie’s already over two hours long without it. We had to just have the gods show up this time, which I’d love to see more of Mister Mind, but maybe some other time.”

Sandberg admits he would relish the opportunity to tell the story of Mister Mind and Dr. Silvana’s master plan. It sounds like the second scene has all the makings of a third Shazam! teaser.

“I would love to do something with Mister Mind, but it’s more of just, since we know people who have seen the first movie will go like, ‘Hey, what happened with the worm guy,’ We had to do a little check-in, it felt like, just to show that, no, he’s still out there. He’s still working on his plans. It just takes a little while.”

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Billy Batson (Asher Angel), and his foster family are trying to integrate their superhero abilities with their lives as teenagers. Danger comes knocking in the shape of the Daughters of Atlas, who have come to Earth to reclaim their stolen powers. The Shazamily must face off with them to save themselves, their superhero abilities, and the world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi, Adam Brody, Jack Dylan Grazer, Meagan Good, Ross Butler, Djimon Hounsou, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, Ian Chen, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren.

There’s no word yet on if and when Sandberg might consider making a third Shazam! Even then, he’s been vocal about his need for a hiatus from the DCEU to focus on other film projects.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently showing in cinemas.