‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director forced to deny rumors he faked the sequel’s biggest cameo

Just when you thought things couldn’t go any worse for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is already in danger of falling off a cliff at the box office in its very first weekend in amongst some of the worst reviews the DCU has ever seen, director David F. Sandberg has been accused of faking the superhero sequel’s biggest cameo.

It’s hardly a spoiler to state given that the marketing revealed the “top-secret” guest appearance well ahead of time, but Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman swings by Zachary Levi’s second solo adventure for a hot minute to provide some connective tissue that’s probably not going to go anywhere given that neither Diana Prince of Billy Batson seem like top candidates for further movies under the James Gunn and Peter Safran regime.

via Warner Bros.

Behind the scenes photos emerged of someone who wasn’t Gadot kitted out in full Wonder Woman regalia, which instantly led many to believe without a shred of doubt that the shared universe’s longtime canonical Themiscyran had simply been deepfaked onto somebody else’s body.

Needless to say, once Sandberg caught wind of the situation, he rushed to set the record straight.

We shot the scene with Taylor to figure out what coverage we then needed to get with Gal since she couldn’t make it to Atlanta. It’s also Taylor’s body with the wizards head on it. There is absolutely no deepfaking going on. When you see Gal it’s 100% her. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 18, 2023

It’s a shame to see Fury of the Gods covered in such a cloud of ignominy when the filmmaker comes across as a good dude who clearly worked very hard on the project, but people have been predicting the worst for the film for a long time with another DC overhaul on the cards, and they’ve sadly been proven right.