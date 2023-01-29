‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director responds to complaints about the most recent trailer

Any trailer for a superhero blockbuster is going to be endlessly picked apart by fans and dissected frame-by-fame to uncover either secret cameos, hidden story details, or unconvincing visual effects, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods is no different.

Concerns were raised about the quality of the CGI after comparisons instantly started being made to the already infamously shoddy digital creations that dogged the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s a couple of inconsistencies in the footage that have spurred director David F. Sandberg to address the complaints head-on.

While you’d have thought people have better things to do with their time than go directly to the filmmaker behind an upcoming comic book sequel to voice their disdain with something as trivial as flipped shots and missing shadows, at least the air has been officially cleared.

All trailer do this. They take shots, moments and dialogue from different parts of the movie and stitch them together into something that flows nicely as a trailer. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 28, 2023

If people’s biggest concerns are soft shadows and flipped shots then we’re doing something right I guess — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 28, 2023

We’re just weeks away from the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and the pressure is on for the second installment to deliver. After all, it marks the DCU’s first theatrical release since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs, and you can bet the knives are already being sharpened given star Zachary Levi’s close friendship with the new power couple.

At the very least, it absolutely needs to make more than Black Adam to be deemed a success, and it would be another feather in the Shazamily’s cap if they were to continue thriving where Dwayne Johnson’s ill-fated epic fell flat on its face at the very first hurdle.