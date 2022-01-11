‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director responds to talk of HBO Max release

The more we hear about Batgirl, the more fans are beginning to question why the DCEU blockbuster is foregoing theaters in favor of an HBO Max release, and with pretty good reason.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are hot off the success of smash hit Bad Boys for Life, the movie marks the long-awaited solo debut of Barbara Gordon, the beloved Brendan Fraser is playing villain Firefly, SnyderVerse alumni J.K. Simmons is back as the title hero’s father and police commissioner, while Michael Keaton was recently added to the cast as Batman.

Warner Bros. have already pulled Blue Beetle from streaming in favor of a big screen bow, and the debate managed to capture the attention of Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg on Twitter, as you can see below.

It’s a little disrespectful for people to ask why the Shazam! sequel is getting a theatrical rollout instead of Batgirl, especially when the opening installment remains the most profitable entry in DCEU history. That being said, you’ve got to admire Sandberg’s incredulous reaction, with the filmmaker taking it all in his stride.

As the hype increases, though, it can’t be ruled out by any stretch that the studio may want to capitalize on the buzz and have Batgirl take aim at box office dollars instead of subscriber numbers.