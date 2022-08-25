‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ release date and cast, confirmed

Warner Bros. Discovery has been all over the place when it comes to DCEU films. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the latest film to be hit with a delay, but much to the relief of fans, the movie is still happening, just at a later time.

Following the events of the first film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his adult superhero persona Shazam (Zachary Levi) as he fights the daughters of Atlas alongside his superhero foster siblings, otherwise known as his “Shazamily”, who were endowed with powers at the end of the first film.

Director David F. Sandberg will return for the second installment, as will writer Henry Gayden, who will this time be accompanied by Chris Morgan, the writer of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Bird Box.

Here’s when you can expect the movie in theaters and which cast members you can expect to see reprise their roles as well as which new faces you will see.

Until just recently, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was scheduled to hit theaters on December 21, 2022. However, the movie has now been delayed to March 17, 2023, according to Variety.

Warner Bros. Discovery did not offer an explanation for the delay, but it likely has to do with competing against James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water which is scheduled to premiere a week earlier on December 16, 2022. Now, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will fight solo at the box office.

If March 17, 2023 sounds like a familiar date to you, that’s because Aquaman 2 previously held that slot, but has now been pushed back to December 2023.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast: Who is new and who is returning?

Almost every cast member from the first movie is expected to return for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

In addition to Zachary Levi (Shazam) and Asher Angel (Billy Batson), the cast will see the return of the young versions of Billy’s foster family, including actors Faithe Herman (Darla Dudley), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Jovan Armand (Pedro Peña), and Ian Chen (Eugene Choi).

The superhero versions of these characters will be played by Meagan Good, Adam Brody, D. J. Cotrona, and Ross Butler, respectively.

Grace Caroline Currey, who played Mary Bromfield in the first movie will also return, but Michelle Borth, who played her adult counterpart, will not. Instead, Currey will play both the young and adult versions of the character.

New cast members will include Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler. They will play the daughters of Atlas, Hespera, Kalypso, and their youngest sister, respectively.

Zegler’s character is the only character whose name hasn’t been revealed yet.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will fly into theaters everywhere on March 17, 2023.