Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Set Video Shares New Look At Zachary Levi’s Costume

DC fans have been eagerly awaiting a look at the upcoming sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and while we may not have any footage from the film to take a peek at, a video from the set of the film has shown off Zachary Levi’s new costume for the movie.

In a clip shared by the Twitter account ShazamNews to celebrate the actor’s birthday, we can see Levi dancing around in his new and improved suit boasting some minor changes.

New look at Zachary Levi in the new #Shazam suit from the Fury of the Gods set.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HvPnXtUHVh — Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) September 30, 2021

The biggest differences between this new look and Levi’s original Shazam outfit are the obvious color changes that see his cape and some outfit highlights changed from white to gold. The most major change though comes in the form of the new Shazam logo that is much more discrete than the previous version.

This new outfit seems to be drawing inspiration from the earlier comic book origins of the character, back when he was referred to as Captain Marvel. The suit from the first movie is more akin to that in more recent comic book runs of the character.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods completed its filming in August ahead of its distant 2023 release date. Despite the long wait fans have until the film hits theatres, we could potentially see some footage from the set, or the film showcased later this month at DC FanDome.

There is yet to be any confirmation that this will be the case, however, we’ve still got plenty of time to learn more about the film before its June 2, 2023 release date.