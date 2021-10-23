Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Star Hypes Helen Mirren’s Villain Hespera

Dame Helen Mirren might be a legend of the stage and screen, with a career that dates back over half a century and has yielded a trophy cabinet packed to bursting point with an Academy Award, three Golden Globes, four BAFTAs, four Emmys, an Olivier Award, a Tony and much more, but she can also be a total badass when the occasion calls for it.

The actress was one of the highlights of Bruce Willis’ otherwise middling Red duology, clearly having the time of her life getting the opportunity to fire some high caliber weaponry, while her stint as the Fast & Furious franchise’s Queenie Shaw has seen her bring a mischievous spirit to the role, even if she didn’t get behind the wheel until this summer’s F9.

Not many big budget superhero sequels would cast a 76 year-old woman as the principal antagonist, but that’s just one of the many reasons why we’re looking forward to Shazam! Fury of the Gods. During an interview with ComicBook, returning star Jack Dylan Grazer hyped up the debut of Mirren’s big bad Hespera.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods is so fun. It was so fun, especially to work with Helen Mirren. That stuff, that was fun. That was really cool because she’s a really cool person, and so funny, and just cool. And so that was the most fun part, I think, Helen Mirren’s involvement.”

Zachary Levi has already showered his new co-star in praise, with the feeling being reciprocated, and the prospect of seeing Mirren chow down on the scenery as a grandstanding villain in Shazam! Fury of the Gods is reason enough to get excited about the second installment in the franchise.