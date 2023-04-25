‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ star is jumping ship from DC to another beloved franchise, but the fans don’t want him

It seems like a lot of the Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast will need to start looking for new work after the sequel flopped big time; although Jack Dylan Grazer, who plays Freddy Freeman, may have already found his next gig in the form of a classic DreamWorks remake.

Allegedly, the actor is in talks to play the lead role in the live action adaptation of DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon. We can sort of see it; if you squint, you can imagine him as Hiccup.

Jack Dylan Grazer is in talks to play Hiccup for DreamWorks live-action ‘HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON’



(@RPK_NEWS1) pic.twitter.com/jCHtZ8KMmk — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) April 24, 2023

However, fans of the animated trilogy aren’t as excited by the news, and they haven’t exactly accepted the casting choice with open arms. It’s nothing personal, there are just better options for the role. At least that’s what a lot of the community have been saying on Twitter as put forward fan-castings they believe would work better.

I can see it, but Sean Giambrone is literally right there. — H. A. Rennings (@walllcrush98) April 25, 2023

i have a better idea pic.twitter.com/NebiYX5pYq — Arthur | jack wolfe protector nr1 (@reallifewylan) April 25, 2023

It should actually be me — Yumi (@YumiMain) April 25, 2023

It seems like everyone has their own casting ideas for Hiccup; even we came up with our own list. But unfortunately, Dreamworks won’t be able to please everybody.

Other fans were more angry at the fact that a live-action adaptation was even in the works.

i don’t like that this movie is happening but this would be great casting — jake (@jvkecinnema) April 25, 2023

The films are pretty much perfect after all, but it’s been shown to be massively profitable (thanks Disney), so we’ll probably be seeing more live-action adaptations from multiple studios in the coming years. All we’re saying is don’t be surprised when Illumination announces a live-action Despicable Me.

Nothing’s been confirmed yet, so HTTYD fans will likely be waiting with baited breath to see who will be announced as our live-action Hiccup. Whomever it is, the only guarantee is that fans will be upset.