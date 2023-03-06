‘Shazam!’ writers confirm ‘Fury of the Gods’ will introduce a gay character

Writers for DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods made huge revelations for the upcoming superhero action flick, just days before the movie’s upcoming release. It was revealed that there will be a prominent gay character in the Shazam sequel and that their sexuality was “subtly hinted” since the 2019 film.

Shazam! 2’s screenwriters, Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan sat down with Dorkaholics and talked about wanting to showcase diversity and representation in the film. The writers revealed that Pedro Peña (played by Jovan Armand and D.J. Cotrona), one of Billy’s foster siblings, was seen as shy when first introduced.

According to the writers, his sexuality was hinted at in the first film, and they want to show more of that side of Pedro in the upcoming sequel.

“The only new addition for this movie is being a lot more forthright about Pedro being gay. And that was hinted at in the first movie very subtly. And I thought it was really important and really, really fought for us including that and bringing that to the fore in this movie.”

One moment in the first film where Pedro’s sexuality may have been subtly shown is when Billy and his family escaped the bad guy through a strip club. His sister was not happy that it was the first location he had in mind. Meanwhile, Pedro claimed that strippers were “not his thing.”

The writers didn’t reveal how Pedro’s sexuality would play a role in the film. But the writers claimed that it was really important to tell more of that side of Pedro in the upcoming sequel. Only time will tell how that story would play out.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the upcoming sequel to Shazam!, with Zachary Levi reprising the role of the DC superhero. The film continues Billy’s journey as a superhero and faces the Daughters of Atlas, magical beings who are after Billy’s powers, claiming that “children stole the power of the Gods.” This superhero sequel will be out in theaters on March 16, 2023.