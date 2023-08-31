‘She-Hulk’ renewal rumors are kicking down the door for Disney Plus to resurrect another royally underrated Marvel series

Despite complaints from fans, rumor has it we’ll be seeing more of She-Hulk as the legal comedy is supposedly being eyed for a second season, but fans would rather see another underrated Marvel show get a second chance.

Hawkeye has been forgotten on the whole. The first solo venture for Jeremy Renner’s bow and arrow wielding Avenger wasn’t particularly bad, but not particularly special either. It had plenty going for it, two great leads in Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, and it also introduced Kingpin to the MCU which was pretty cool. But the show came and went without much fanfare for the most part.

It’s fair to say that the show is underrated, it’s a good show, it’s just been swept under the rug by other bigger Marvel projects that were either much better, or much worse, (either way they’re more memorable.) But would it be such a bad idea to give the show another chance, the general reaction to She-hulk was one of disappointment from many, whereas Hawkeye didn’t really do anything to upset anyone and that’s enough to justify a second season of this show over the other.

I truly believe that Hawkeye should continue with more seasons. The Kate and Clint dynamic is really slept on and I’d love to see their adventures in the background of the rest of the MCU. If Renner is up to it of-course.

Image via Marvel Studios

Of course, many other Marvel fans agreed with this idea, many loved the first series and want to see more of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop as a duo. That being said, others would rather see a series focusing more and Kate and Yelena, which certainly sounds like a fun idea, too.

Among those voicing support for the idea were fans who wondered how Renner’s recovery was going. The actor was involved in a serious accident involving a snow plow at the beginning of this year, although the actor has made a speedy recovery, there were concerns that he would not be able to take on such an action-oriented role any longer. However, fans had a workaround suggesting that Renner could play a retired Hawkeye who just focuses on training the new generation of heroes.

I can see us getting genuinely retired Hawkeye, actually walking with a stick, being a mentor to newer heroes. Could even be a spiritual successor to Fury in some ways. Also, could be cool to have a stick that can snap out into a bow when needed.

Either way, a second season of Hawkeye sounds like something Marvel should consider above all else. There’s no doubt that fans would love to see Renner back on their screens, as long as the actor himself is willing to do so.