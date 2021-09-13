She-Ra Live-Action Series In Development At Amazon

A live-action series about the animated superheroine She-Ra is in the early stages of development at Amazon, Variety reports.

With DreamWorks Animation as executive producer, the company is in talks with Amazon to develop a series unrelated to their previous production for Netflix, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. No writers are attached to the project yet.

Armed with a sword and fandom

She-Ra first appeared as a side character in 1985’s Masters of the Universe before getting her own show, She-Ra: Princess of Power. Known there as Princess Adora, she was the long lost sister of Prince Adam (aka He-Man).

Noelle Stevenson’s 2018 reboot wrote He-Man out of the character’s story. Its five seasons were critically acclaimed and amassed an audience far greater than its original. But initial reactions from the newfound fandom range from disappointment to outright anger.

In the wake of the show’s conclusion in May 2020, zealous fans rallied on social media to call for a sequel movie to the series. One petition that is still open garnered almost 5,000 signatures. These same fans are disappointed to see the character move forward separate from Stevenson and her reworked characterizations, though we still don’t know how faithful to the original animation this adaptation will be.

There is no official word on the live-action She-Ra production, and from this stage of development it is likely to be at least a few years away from release.