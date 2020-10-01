Shia LaBeouf Charged With Petty Theft And Battery

Shia LaBeouf may only be 34 years old, but his filmography already stretches back over 20 years and he seems to now be in the midst of the fourth distinctive stage of his always interesting career.

Having started off as a child star, showing up in productions like Even Stevens, The X-Files, ER and Holes, he soon found a steady career making big budget box office hits after leading Michael Bay’s first three Transformers films, Eagle Eye and Disturbia. Of course, along the way also came supporting roles in high profile efforts like I, Robot, Constantine, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

It wasn’t long, though, before he sort of went off the rails, constantly making headlines for bizarre and eccentric behavior. And though recent years have seen him reinvent himself as an acclaimed dramatic talent, it seems he’s now running into legal trouble once more.

According to Page Six, LaBeouf has been charged with two misdemeanors stemming from an incident back in the summer. Apparently, he was involved in an altercation that turned physical and resulted in the actor stealing a man’s hat. The LA City Attorney has since charged the Transformers star with petty theft and battery.

LaBeouf’s team has yet to comment publicly on this, but it’s certainly a shame to see him making the headlines again for reasons like this. As mentioned above, he’s been doing a pretty good job lately when it comes to turning his life around and becoming a respectable Hollywood leading man, one who’s delivered a string of fantastic performances in recent years.

With any luck, then, Shia LaBeouf will be able to sort all this out without too much trouble and get back on the right track and continue pumping out fascinating performances.