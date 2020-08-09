Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Eyed For Big Role In MCU X-Men Reboot

Shia LaBeouf may only be 34 years old, but he’s been working solidly for over 20 years now and already finds himself in the midst of the fourth distinctive stage of his constantly-evolving career.

Having broken out as a child star and appeared in the likes of Even Stevens, The X-Files, ER and Holes, he became a fixture in big budget box office hits after leading Michael Bay’s first three Transformers movies, Eagle Eye and Disturbia, along with snagging supporting roles in I, Robot, Constantine, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

From there, he turned his back on mainstream fare and frequently found himself in the headlines for his bizarre and eccentric behavior, before reinventing himself yet again as an acclaimed dramatic talent that always fully immerses himself into his characters. In fact, he’s even been labeled as the finest actor of his generation.

A return to the studio system has frequently been rumored, of course, with LaBeouf once said to be among the top contenders to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus and a live-action Robin Hood remake is in the works at Disney, both of which were correct – that Marvel may want him to play Iceman in their X-Men reboot instead.

According to our intel, LaBeouf is still under consideration for Moon Knight, but is no longer viewed as one of the top choices. However, having watched his recent resurgence with great interest, Marvel are keen to work with him and they now see a role as one of the X-Men as another possible way of bringing him into the fold while still easing him back into the big budget environment that he’d previously sworn off.

If the two sides can agree to a deal, then the idea of Shia LaBeouf playing one of the X-Men is a hugely exciting prospect, and signing on as a secondary player like Iceman would also keep the pressure off the star’s notoriously volatile shoulders and present the opportunity to expand his role in future films if all goes well.