Shrek Theme Park Ride Reportedly Permanently Closing

Some-body once told me the Shrek ride was-a-closing.

Fans of the green monster with a heart of gold may need to get their affairs in order very soon if they still have yet to mark off experiencing the ogre in an amusement park ride as we have it on good authority that the motion-based Shrek 4-D in Florida will permanently close early next year.

The news comes to us from Ashley Carter on Twitter, who said she confirmed with Universal Orlando that the onion-loving swamp dweller’s ride will close on January 10, 2022.

Just confirmed with Universal Orlando that Shrek 4D will permanently close January 10, 2022. The adjacent gift shop, Shrek's Ye Olde Souvenir Shoppe, will also close. pic.twitter.com/rU5qCTevWg — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) October 6, 2021

Adding insult to injury for Shrek fans, Carter said the theme park also confirmed it would be closing its adjacent Shrek’s Ye Olde Souvenir Shoppe.

No word yet on whether the other versions of the ride and their spinoffs around the world will also close, as the attraction is also located in Japan and Singapore.

The video portion of the attraction, set in the immediate aftermath of the first film, did release on DVD as Shrek 3-D and as The Ghost of Lord Farquaad on Netflix and other streaming services, so the property should still be possible to track down at any rate.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Shrek, voiced by Mike Myers, on the big screen, as his last movie was 2010’s Shrek Forever After. By 2018, there were still long-held rumors that a fifth installment of Shrek may be on its way, but we haven’t heard much about it since then so it may never happen.