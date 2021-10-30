Shudder GM Confirms Popular Series Will Get A Season 2

The GM of Shudder, Craig Engler, had an AMA on Reddit just yesterday where he answered the burning questions of several fans. The horror streaming platform, Shudder, has a host of films and tv series that you won’t find anywhere else, and they also release new scary movies almost weekly.

Engler discussed everything from his top 3 horror characters to what he’d love to bring to the channel. He also shared that they’re launching a new docu-series Behind the Monsters this week and the anticipated anthology film Horror Noire, based upon the documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror.

A fan asked about Cursed Films, saying they loved season one and hoped for a second.

Engler responded to the fan’s question, saying that it was discussed in a notes call this morning.

Cursed Films is a documentary that looks into some of the legends and stories surrounding making some of our most beloved horror movies. From accidents to haunts and everything in between — horror buffs will love the invite into the behind-the-scenes creation.

The synopsis is as follows:

“A five-part documentary series exploring the myths and legends behind some of Hollywood’s notoriously “cursed” horror film productIons. From plane accidents and bombings during the making of The Omen, to the rumored use of real human skeletons on the set of Poltergeist, these stories are legendary amongst film fans and filmmakers alike. But where does the truth lie?”

You can watch Cursed Films on Shudder now.