Shudder has acquired the rights to a fear-inducing horror film straight from a hit director

In due time, we’ll possibly live in a world where horror streaming service Shudder surpasses production powerhouse Netflix in terms of quality and quantity. Such a hot take is certainly hard to argue — especially when you consider that Shudder is continuously pumping out content each and every month. And while this degree of content is specifically targeted at one group of moviegoers — that being the horror community — the service undoubtedly continues to soar in popularity on the daily, which has led Shudder to acquire the rights to new and exciting horror flicks.

As per Deadline, one of these acquired flicks would be The Unheard — a new fear-inducing horror feature straight from The Beach House director Jeffrey A. Brown. Brown, who witnessed The Beach House absolutely skyrocket in both acclaim and popularity, has not at all been shy about how grateful and ecstatic he is to be working with Shudder and expanding The Unheard’s horizons online. Brown said:

“I am beyond excited to be working with Shudder again. We had a fantastic experience with THE BEACH HOUSE and I’m super grateful to have the opportunity to share THE UNHEARD with its members. Our cast and crew have delivered a stunning piece of work and I cannot wait for audiences to take our trip into the strange realms between life & death and silence & noise!”

Other than the official premise, very little information is known about the mind-melting story, but our curiosity has certainly been piqued. Luckily, horror fanatics won’t have to wait too long to watch the film’s eerie events unfold — with the horror feature being available to stream on Shudder this upcoming spring.