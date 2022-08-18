Shuri will create the Doombots in ‘Black Panther 2’, according to new fan theory

One of the most highly anticipated character introductions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Victor von Doom, better known as the terrifying Doctor Doom: and now a fan theory thinks Shuri will be an unlikely accomplice for his creations in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Since the Disney acquisition of 20th Century Studios, it’s become possible for the likes of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and importantly villains like Galactus and Doctor Doom to go up against the Avengers. With that has come near endless fan speculation and theorizing, and now the diehards expect a Doom seed to be planted by none other than Shuri.

A fan theory on Reddit posted by /u/ThomasVivaldi says that Shuri’s grief over T’Challa’s death will end up leading her to creating an android, and that’s just the beginning of the madness.

There has definitely been speculation that Doctor Doom is the true instigator of the war between Wakanda and Talocan in the film, so perhaps this is all just a very roundabout way of simply getting some semi-decent androids made for him by Shuri. If you ask certain people, you may be better off just politely asking Shuri to make you some androids.

Or going to the wrecks of Sokovia and taking a few Ultron bot scraps. Another popular chain of thought is that Doctor Doom will not be Latverian like he is in the comics, but instead Sokovian. Doom as a character has so much baggage that goes with him, in order to do a comic accurate version you’d really need to go fully into the ridiculousness.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in cinemas Nov. 11.