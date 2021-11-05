Shuri Will Reportedly Only Be The MCU’s Black Panther For 1 Movie

Heading into next year’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we’re all expecting the credits to roll with Letitia Wright’s Shuri firmly established as her nation’s new protector, following in the daunting footsteps of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

After all, the precedent was already set in the comic books, so it would be a natural progression for the live-action franchise to follow suit. However, insider Grace Randolph claims that Wright won’t be wearing the suit for long, instead claiming that the actress requested she be replaced as the new Black Panther after just one outing, which you can see below.

Someone else will become #BlackPanther – and that’s all I’m going to say because I don’t want to ruin the end of the movie.



It’s a great choice though, people will be happy. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 4, 2021

So, who becomes the permanent Black Panther after that, then? Danai Gurira’s Okoye? Winston Duke’s M’Baku? Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia? A resurrected Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger? Or someone else entirely? The truth is, nobody has any idea, so it’s best not to read into the speculation too much.

In essence, what we have is one uncorroborated rumor “confirming” Shuri’s ascension to the throne being followed by another and equally unsubstantiated claim that it isn’t going to be for long, and we won’t be getting concrete answers to any of these burning questions for some time to come looking at how far away Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is from release.