James Cameron’s Avatar holds a very strange and unique position in the annals of cinematic history. The sci-fi epic clearly found a massive audience by showing incredible staying power in theaters to become the highest-grossing movie in history, a title it would hold for a decade before Avengers: Endgame came along, and it also scooped nine Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Director.

However, time hasn’t been kind to the groundbreaking adventure, and a lot of people have bashed Avatar at every opportunity as a derivative and uninspired story that only did big business because audiences were curious about the cutting-edge technology and Cameron’s long-awaited return behind the camera after Titanic.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, the director has quadrupled down on the world of Pandora and is set to make four sequels almost back to back at the cost of over a billion dollars, and at the speed it takes him to complete his movies, we’ll probably be waiting a couple of decades to see them. In fact, Avatar 2 has already been pushed back so many times that when it arrives in December 2022, if it even does, thirteen years will have passed since the original.

Of course, plenty of set photos have been making their way online since the sequel became the first major production to resume following the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, and the latest images show returning star Sigourney Weaver enjoying some underwater shooting, which you can see below.

Sigourney Weaver Returns In New Avatar 2 Set Photos 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We know that Weaver is playing an entirely new character after her Dr. Grace Augustine didn’t make it out of the first movie alive, and having directed her to an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress almost 35 year ago in Aliens, Cameron no doubt has big plans in mind for the actress in Avatar 2 and beyond.