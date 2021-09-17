Sigourney Weaver Says Ghostbusters: Afterlife Will “Surprise Everyone”

If you’re a fan of the paranormal, supernatural, and all-around ghostly ghoulishness, chances are you’ve watched Ghostbusters a time or two(hundred). The film is legendary and has all the laughs, spooks, and science you could ask for.

When three parapsychologists start a business catching ghosts, they’re drawn into a world that’s more intense than they ever could have imagined. Of course, it’s always more than you can imagine when you’re dealing with the supernatural.

The movie is a classic, still drawing in new fans and with a cast as talented and charming as the original; it’s no surprise to anyone that it’s had such longevity. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, and Harold Ramis — just to name a few. There are conventions, costumes, and an entire pop culture realm dedicated to the love for the movie.

Sigourney Weaver recently spoke with ET Canada at TIFF’s Festival Central Lounge and had this to say about making the original Ghostbusters and how that’s really all they wanted to accomplish, to make a great movie.

“We just wanted to make a wonderful film. In those days you didn’t really make sequels.”

Ghostbusters has inspired several other movies, video games, and television adaptations; even a production company set to oversee the franchise, which began in 2015. The 2016 release of Ghostbusters, the re-boot with a female-led cast, was a hit. Now, a new film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is on the horizon.

The movie brings back many of the original actors and actresses, though they won’t be the film’s primary focus. Weaver had this to say about Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

“It’s full of heart. It’s very funny. It’s very charming. And it will surprise everybody. It’s just a glorious film.”

Fans can’t wait to see what the upcoming film has in store for them, and the wait is almost over. Ghostbusters: Afterlife premieres on November 19th, 2021.