Sigourney Weaver’s role in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ revealed

It may have been a long-since-confirmed inevitability, but that did nothing to slow down the hype surrounding the reveal for Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s record-breaking sci-fi epic Avatar. Armed with awe-inspiring world-building and tender stories weaved into its action-packed escapades, this is one franchise we’ll be seeing around for quite some time.

Quite a few questions were raised, however, when it was revealed in 2010 that Sigourney Weaver, who portrayed the now-deceased Dr. Grace Augustine in the first film, would be returning for the sequel. Some of the mystery was dispelled in 2014 when Weaver disclosed that Augustine would not be coming back, but now, 12 years later, we finally have a complete answer, and a particularly delightful one at that; no longer will Weaver play the head of the Avatar Program, but rather the adoptive teenage daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri – Kiri.

It will be quite the change of pace for Weaver, who was in her 60s at the time of Way of Water‘s filming, to portray an alien teenage girl, but the actress is welcoming the challenge with open arms, according to an interview with Empire.

“I think we all pretty much remember what we were feeling as adolescents, I certainly do. I was 5’ 10” or 5’ 11” when I was 11. I felt strongly that Kiri would feel awkward a lot of the time. She’s searching for who she is. I was thrilled to be given that challenge by Jim.”

It sounds like Kiri will be playing a big role in winning the hearts of many a moviegoer, a task that an entry in the Avatar franchise is well prepared for as is.

Avatar: The Way of Water swims to cinemas on Dec. 16.