New Silent Hill Movie Won’t Bring Back Original Writer

Whether you’re a movie lover or a hardcore gamer, we can all agree that video game adaptations have been a somewhat tumultuous affair over the years. Sure, modern game narratives have seen a huge boost in both quality and quantity lately, but for some reason, translating the interactive medium to cinema has been a tough task for many studios.

That being said, there’ve still been a few films that did alright when it came to adapting a gaming property and one that springs to mind is Christophe Gans’ Silent Hill. Don’t get us wrong, as we’ll be the first to admit that it’s got its problem and is far from perfect, but there’s still a lot of enjoyment to be found in the French director’s 2006 adaptation, particularly if you count yourself a big fan Konami’s venerable horror game franchise.

So, it’s understandable then that the announcement of a new Silent Hill movie being in development, with Gans returning, was met with a very positive reception from fans when it was revealed this past weekend. However, one person who won’t be returning is the original film’s writer, Roger Avary, who confirmed as much on Twitter a few days ago.

No. — Roger Avary (@AVARY) February 1, 2020

Though some may see this as a bit of a disappointment, it’s not like Silent Hill had excellent writing. In fact, its plot was pretty incomprehensible at times and the dialogue left a lot to be desired. Still, it was certainly better than the follow-up, 2012’s terrible Silent Hill: Revelations.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know a whole lot about what this next cinematic entry for the franchise will entail, but the fact that after all these years, Silent Hill is headed back to the big screen can only be good news. Now if only we could get some plot and casting details…