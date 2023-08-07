‘Silly rumor. Not true’: ‘Suicide Squad’ director rips the dream away the second it gets dangled

Just for a second there, it looked like it was happening.

It may have been seven years since Suicide Squad landed with a dull thud to make a lot of money but still rank as the worst-reviewed entry in DCU history – an unwanted accolade it still holds to this day – but the campaign to have David Ayer release his unfiltered vision remains as strong as ever.

Under most circumstances you’d call the dedicated followers deluded for carrying on with their demands for so long, but history has shown that Warner Bros. has a precedent for such things. After all, the Snyder Cut of Justice League was a pipedream until it wasn’t, so there’s technically no reason why the Ayer Cut couldn’t follow suit, especially when it would cost a lot less money to put together than HBO Max’s four-hour epic.

via Warner Bros.

This past weekend was the antihero ensemble’s team-up, so there was a renewed focus on Suicide Squad as a result. Naturally, then, rumors began gathering momentum that the Ayer Cut had finally moved from the hypothetical to the tangible, propelled by speculation that James Gunn had agreed to let it happen.

What’s your advice on how to navigate this situation with grace? There’s a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I’m aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film. Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn… https://t.co/QZTZGUInAS — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 7, 2023

Like clockwork, the internet exploded in joyous celebration at the result, only for the director himself to wade in at lightning-quick speed to dump an ice-cold bucket of water all over it.

Sadly, the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad has not been officially confirmed. Does that mean it’s time to give up for good, though? Almost certainly not, but the end of the tunnel still seems to be quite a ways away.